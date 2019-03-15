High Court to hear Hasanah’s RM50.4m criminal breach of trust case

Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The case of former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, who was charged with criminal breach of trust involving government funds totalling RM50.4 million, will be heard at the High Court.

This followed the High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah’s decision in allowing the prosecution’s application to transfer the case from the Sessions Court to the High Court after the defence did not object to the application.

The date of case management in the High Court will be fixed later, and the case will be mentioned at the Sessions Court on March 21 to notify the latest developments.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhd Ilmami Ahmad appeared for the prosecution, while Hasanah, who was present in court wearing a black baju kurung dress today, was represented by lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali.

On Oct 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty, as a civil servant, that is the director-general of the Research Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, to committing a breach of trust amounting to US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) involving government funds.

She was alleged to have committed the offence between April 30 and May 9 last year at the Research Division Director-General’s Office of the Prime Minister’s Department Complex in Putrajaya.

The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction. — Bernama