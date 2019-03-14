AG refuses Vietnamese woman’s bid to drop Jong-nam murder charge

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is escorted by Malaysian police as she arrives at the Shah Alam High Court March 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 14 — Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong will remain on trial for the murder of Kim Jong-nam as the attorney general (AG) dismissed her application for the charge to be dropped, the High Court heard today.

Doan 30, is accused in the 2017 killing of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, elder brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad told judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin of the AG’s decision on the application filed by the defence on March 11, but did not provide a reason for the refusal.

Doan’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said the defence was disappointed with the decision and said it was unfair to his client.

“The decision is perverse and does not speak well for our criminal justice system. It does not bring confidence to our criminal justice system,” he said in response to the decision.

Teh then requested the court trial to be adjourned, pointing out that Doan has been unwell since her former co-defendant Indonesian Siti Aisyah’s release and was not in a position to testify.

Doan stood accused of poisoning Jong-nam with liquid VX, a banned chemical weapon, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February 2017.

