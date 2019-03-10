One dead, four injured after struck by lightning in Setia Alam football field

One man died while four others were injured after they were struck by lightning while playing football on an outdoor field.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — One man died while four others were injured this evening after they were struck by lightning while playing football in an outdoor field in Setia Badminton Academy in Setia Alam.

The incident was confirmed by Klang Utara police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh.

“For now, one victim is confirmed dead, while four more are injured including one who is critical, sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang for further treatment,” she was quoted saying by Kosmo!.

Sinar Harian reported that the men were of Rohingya descent.

Shah Alam is among several areas in Klang Valley facing heavy rain and storm the past few evenings.

Social media posts showed falling tree branches blocking roads in the area earlier today.