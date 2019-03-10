Anwar: Pakatan to announce candidate for Rantau by-election tomorrow or day after

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will announce its candidate for the Rantau state by-election in another day or two, according to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the state PKR leadership council had proposed six names to be considered by the party’s central leadership.

“We have also discussed with the PH presidential council yesterday. Maybe tomorrow or the day after, I will announce (the name of) the candidate,” he said after opening Rembau PKR branch office here today.

Also present were Negri Sembilan PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Rembau PKR chief R. Tanggam.

Earlier, Anwar also held a meeting with the state PKR leadership council and Rembau PKR committee members at the Mentri Besar’s Official Residence here. The meeting lasted three hours.

When asked whether Rembau PKR deputy chief Dr S. Streram would be retained as PKR candidate for the by-election, Anwar said there was a possibility for that.

“Anything is possible. In making the decision (about the candidate), we will, of course, take into consideration his rights, his roles and what has he done for the party, including going in and out of court.

“I’m sure that the party will give due recognition to the candidate capable of working as a team,” he said.

The polling for Rantau by-election is set on April 13, while nomination is on March 30. — Bernama