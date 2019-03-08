Ka Siong says MCA has no problem with Umno-PAS marriage

Umno’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan shakes hands with MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MIC President Tan Sri S Vigneswaran after the BN supreme council meeting, March 8,2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Umno’s alliance with PAS is not intended to pull in any other party into Barisan Nasional (BN), MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

“Whatever cooperation between Umno and PAS, that is between the two.

“As long as it does not go against the Federal Constitution, we agree with it. For now, we see it as a union based on race and religion and we don’t have any problem with it,” he said.

MCA and MIC are fully supportive of the newly-formed Umno-PAS alliance, acting Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan added.

Addressing the media earlier, Mohamad said the matter was discussed in the BN supreme council meeting and the two component parties were understanding of Umno’s cooperation with PAS, as it would be beneficial for the coalition.

“The matter was discussed and they do not have any issue with it as they know it would bring good to BN, as we would be able to garner more votes.

“Each of the component parties have to do what needs to be done to strengthen their respective party, and based on the agreement and understanding, Umno will work together with PAS.

“MCA had too during the Balakong by-election wanted to use its own logo, and we gave them the space to do so. We are flexible,” he said, insisting that there are no plans to have PAS officially join the coalition.

On Tuesday, Umno and PAS had officially announced their collaboration and Mohamad, who is also the Umno acting president, declaring that the duo were now “married”.

The two parties, however, will not be contesting under the same banner but will work together in an unconditional political cooperation especially for by-elections in the interest of uniting Muslims and Malays.