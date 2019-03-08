Three men charged with insulting Islam, Prophet Muhammad

(From left) Mohamad Yazid Kong Abdullah, Chow Mun Fai and Danny Antoni leave the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Three men were charged today in the Sessions Court with 11 counts of insulting Prophet Muhammad and Islam on social media.

Unemployed Mohamad Yazid Kong Abdullah, 52, pleaded guilty, while hawker, Chow Mun Fai, 43, and convenience store employee, Danny Antoni, 28, pleaded not guilty respectively, to all the charges read separately before Judge Hasbullah Adam.

Hasbullah fixed March 11 for Mohamad Yazid’s hearing of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Mohamad Yazid was charged with using the Facebook account of “Yazid Kong” to post insulting communication with intention to hurt others at 8.21pm on February 24, 2019.

The posting was read by another Facebook user with a profile name “Mohamad Syafiq” at the Salahuddin Al-Ayubi mosque, Jalan Taman Melati, Wangsa Maju, here at noon on March 1. — Bernama