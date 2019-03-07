Works minister: Contractors to identify routes on Pan Borneo Highway at risk of sinking

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks during a press conference in Batu Maung July 6, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

MIRI, March 7 — The Works Ministry has directed contractors involved in the construction of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project to undertake risk assessment of routes that are under threat of sinking which will pose problems to road users.

Its minister, Baru Bian said in addition to risk assessment, the project delivery partners (PDP) and work package contractors (WPC) were also ordered to implement mitigation plans at risky areas on the Sarawak side.

“The Works Ministry will monitor on a regular basis to ensure that works on the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project meet the specifications and safety aspects as set,” he said during a radio interview at RTM Miri this afternoon.

Baru said the directive came after sedimentation recently occurred along the Bintulu-Tatau road, the busiest section of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak route.

On the development of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project, he said work was progressing smoothly and was expected to ready by June 2021.

“The package involving Bintulu from the Bakun junction to the Sungai Tangap is 34 per cent complete and is expected to be fully completed by November 2020 while the stretch from Sungai Tangap to Pujut Link in Miri is 36 per cent complete and should be ready by October 2020,” he said.

Later in a press conference after the radio interview, Baru said the Works Ministry has targeted to complete the Sarawak-Sabah route without having to pass through Brunei, by end 2020.

He said the distance of the route in Sarawak estimated to be more than 300km involved the interiors of Ulu Baram in Miri to Limbang and Long Semado in Lawas and the cost of construction are currently being reviewed.

For the record the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project covers a distance of 1060km and the Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) was appointed as the PDP to manage and supervise the project.

So far 11 project packages involving construction of 115 bridges, 25 interchanges and three rest and recreational (R & R) areas have been handed over to qualified contractors. — Bernama