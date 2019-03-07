Health minister claims 95pc of doctors support Peka B40 screening

Dzulkefly is confident that the Health Ministry will be able to get GPs on board when the Peka B40 scheme is launched. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Almost all private general practitioners (GPs) consulted by the Health Ministry are fine with the Peka B40 health screening programme’s payment rates, minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad claimed today.

Dzulkefly confirmed that the government will pay GPs RM40 for patients’ first visit to conduct a health screening and RM20 for the follow-up visit, saying that both payments cannot be bundled into one.

The Federation of Private Medical Practitioners Associations of Malaysia previously called for a single payment of RM65 to cover both visits.

“We've done almost more than half our roadshows engaging GPs on a kind of town hall engagement.

“We found that in our meetings, discussing with GPs, I honestly say that almost 95 per cent of GPs don't have a problem with the payment,” Dzulkefly told a press conference.

He expressed confidence that the Health Ministry would be able to get GPs on board when the Peka B40 scheme is launched.

“This is important because buy-in from GPs is critical and crucial,” said Dzulkefly, noting that public facilities were congested.

The Peka B40 scheme aims to reduce non-communicable diseases, in which 800,000 of the bottom 40 per cent (B40) of income earners aged 50 and above will get free health screenings, medical devices, incentives to complete cancer treatment, and transport aid.

Doctor groups, however, have opposed the payment rates offered under the scheme amid expected administrative and logistical issues.