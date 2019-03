Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference on the Rantau by-election in Putrajaya March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 6 ― The Election Commission (EC) has fixed April 13 as voting day for the Rantau by-election.

Early voting will be on April 9 and nomination day will be on March 30.

“After the court order that decides the Rantau elections were void we have 60 days to have an election and we decided to have them on these dates,” said EC chairman Azhar Harun.

