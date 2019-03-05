Zahid unilaterally announced Nazri as BN sec-gen, claim MCA and MIC

Wee and Vigneswaran claim that Nazri’s appointment was unilaterally announced by then BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the opening of MIC’s annual general meeting in October 2018. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — MCA and MIC today argued that Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz’s appointment as Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general was invalid, as it was not made in accordance with the coalition’s constitution.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran alleged that Nazri’s appointment was unilaterally announced by then BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the opening of MIC’s annual general meeting in October 2018.

“In the joint meeting between MCA and MIC yesterday, it was decided that the appointment of Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz was not in accordance with BN’s constitution,” the duo said in a joint statement.

“According to Clause 8.3(D) of the BN constitution, a secretary-general has to be appointed by the chairman after negotiating with the Supreme Council, in order for the appointee to hold the position for two years, and the person will be responsible for the administration of BN.”

“Nazri’s appointment as BN secretary-general was never discussed, nor received official acknowledgement in the BN Supreme Council, though it was announced by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” they added.

In an immediate response, Nazri, however declined to comment on the claim, and said he was unaware of the matter.

“I don’t know, I just left a meeting,” he said when asked by reporters after attending a Parliamentary caucus meeting here.

MORE TO COME