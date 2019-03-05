Minister says UUCA to be replaced by next year

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said it about time the power be given to the students to run university elections and give be afforded academic freedom. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Education Ministry will replace the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) by next year, keeping with Pakatan Harapan’s pledge to accord academic freedom.

It’s minister Maszlee Malik said it about time the power be given to the students to run university elections and give be afforded academic freedom.

“We have a committee studying the UUCA as it involves legal issues, the Attorney General’s Chambers, Parliament and a long process,” Maszlee was quoted in the Star.

“We also want to return student unions in universities.”

In December last year, amendments to remove restrictions on students in higher education institutions from being involved in political activities have been tabled in Parliament.

Pakatan Harapan had promised to repeal UUCA and other laws if it took over the federal government in its GE14 manifesto.

Following the UUCA (Amendment) Bill, that was approved by a majority voice vote in Dewan Rakyat, Maszlee was reported to have said all ongoing disciplinary action against student politicking would be dropped.

He said the new freedom would allow politicians to enter campuses and maybe even setup clubs, subject to approval from university authorities.

“Put your trust in us and together we can carry out more reforms on the private and public higher learning sectors,” Maszlee was quoted saying in Berita Harian over the same matter.