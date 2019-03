Barisan Nasional and Pas flags seen along the paddy field in Sungai Limau area during the run up of the Sungai Limau by-election, November 1, 2013. — Picture by KE Ooi

PETALING JAYA, March 3 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS’s success in the Semenyih by-election is a referendum that the Malays are not with the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as they feel it is DAP-dominated.

The two Malay-based parties had made their battle line clear before the by-election even began on February 16, the nomination day.

The political rivalry has been bitter and the Semenyih battle ground was rough where defending PH was put in a defensive position before the battle even started — unfulfilled May 9 general election promises and ridding the general perception that new Cabinet is DAP-dominated.

BN’ success was easy to read — with help and support from Islamist PAS whose members are loyal, combined election machinery which tentacles reached even the most remote houses in deep villages, a clear battle slogan which was to register to the ruling coalition that the new government is not protecting Malays and Islam.

In addition, the opposition fielded a popular man, Zakaria Hanafi, 58-year old administrative officer who has been helping out the community in mosques and suraus from wedding functions to funeral rites.

PH which fielded Malay-based Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) candidate, a 30-year old engineer Mohammad Aiman Zainali was a newbie who has had problem in blending with the Malay community in the constituency.

With issues laid down and most importantly the rising cost of living that is the basic bread and butter issue, PH in particular PPBM’s Aiman found himself pushed in a corner.

Aiman’s party PPBM had no election machinery which made him dependent and at the mercy of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which members had difficulties in penetrating the Malay hearts and minds.

Malay voters were the target of both rival parties as PH had the Chinese and Indian voters based on GE14 results last May, but with the perception that Malays are marginalised and Islam fundamentals being chipped off bit-by-bit, PPBM is seen as just a stool of the DAP.

On the side of the campaign trail which got PH losing focus of the real issue was the Bosku Datuk Seri Naiib Razak’s appearance that local Malays or rather hardcore voters waited patiently for.

Najib, whose appearance was not in the main campaign programme list had haunted PH leaders during the campaign trail to the extent PH forgot the main issues raised, but focused on Najib’s scandals.

Even Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made Najib the main gist of his speech rather than addressing the real issues raised and explaining the delay in fulfilling the coalition’s pledges.

The effect of PH lost in Semenyih is far reaching which PH leaders may brush aside — the coalition has widen the racial segregation and in turn increased the resentment of Malays towards the new Malaysia concept.

At the same time, PPBM is seen as a mosquito party in the coalition and it does not deserve to be treated on par with even Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), which is considered the weakest link in the coalition.

For BN and PAS, the Semenyih victory is proof that both parties have reached an understanding and solid platform upon which they can move forward and create a new political equation in the country’s political landscape and scenario.

The co-operation will now be moved further to Rantau state seat by-election in Negri Sembilan after proven success in Cameron Highlands and Semenyih.