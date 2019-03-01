Not done with ‘Bossku’, Dr M says only ‘slaves’ call others that

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakatan Harapan candidate for Semenyih Muhammad Aiman Zainali (left) on stage during the Ceramah Perdana Pakatan Harapan in Semenyih February 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 1 — For the second time last night, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad once again took jibe against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, claiming only “slaves” would call people “bosses”.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman explained that the term “boss” originated from the United States of America between the 17th and 18th century where African slaves were brought into the country.

“At that time, the black people were enslaved by the whites and what do the slaves call their owners? They call them ‘boss’.

“So when we say ‘bossku’, it means you are equating yourself as a slave.

“Eh, we have achieved independence, there is no more slavery lah,” he said in jest to loud cheers from the thousand-strong crowd that turned up.

Dr Mahathir earlier made his maiden appearance tonight here to stump for the Pakatan Harapan Semenyih by-election candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali as the election campaign entered its final leg before polling takes place on Saturday.

Accompanied with an introduction song — Eye of the Tiger by 1980s American rock band Survivor — and his wife Tun Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Dr Mahathir arrived at the ceramah to the loud cheers of around 2,000 people at Tesco Semenyih here around 10.30pm.

“Bossku is no ordinary boss. He is a thief. This is bossku, and he is very proud of it, beating his chest without shame.

“When we look at him, he is not ashamed at all. When we steal we do it stealthily but he is enjoying it, smiling being called bossku,” he said again to loud applauses from the crowd.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) together with Pakatan Harapan high council members arrive for the Ceramah Perdana Pakatan Harapan in Tesco Semenyih February 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Before the ceramah, Dr Mahathir also said he was at a loss as to how opposition supporters could back a politician who has been accused of so many levels of corruption in an earlier event with motorcycle riders.

“Bossku”, or more accurately “Malu apa bossku” refers to a reply made by Najib in a now viral selfie video of him alongside a long-haired man calling out “Boss kita!” (“Our boss!”), and the phrase has now not only been turned into a rallying cry among the supporters of the scandal-plagued Pekan MP, but has entered popular culture.

Towards the end of his speech, Dr Mahathir urged Semenyih voters to vote for PH’s candidate as only he could fulfill his election promises should he wins the state seat.

“What promises can the opponent party (BN) fulfill? It is all just promises only.

“As the federal government, we will help our people’s representative and I am confident that if he is chosen, he would be able to fulfill his promises,” he said.

Other PH component parties’ leaders present were PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other senior party leaders.