Multi-tier foreign worker levy system to begin January next year, says Home Minister

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) and Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran giving a press conference after chairing the Joint Committee Meeting on the Management of Foreign Workers, in Putrajaya, Feb 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The joint committee between the Home Ministry and Human Resource Ministry today announced that the multi-tier levy system for foreign workers will begin on Jan 1, 2020.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the implementation would take into account aspects of data integration as well the readiness of the government and employers under the formal sector, particularly agriculture and manufacturing.

In the manufacturing sector, Muhyiddin however said that the foreign workers dependency ratio for the multi-tier levy mechanism was only allowed up to 75 per cent.

“In this case, a committee will be set up to assess the needs of the employers or companies in the manufacturing sector which hiring foreign workers beyond the allowed ratio on case-by-case basis.

“This is to ensure that the company’s operations are not affected,” he said after chairing the meeting with Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran here.

Muhyiddin said employers would be informed on the levy system before it being implemented.

“Each level has a different levy. All proposals for the amount of levy have been included in the Foreign Workers’ Management Independent Committee’s report. We cannot disclose it now because the report must get approval from the Cabinet,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the committee also agreed that cooks, kitchen assistants and waiters were allowed to be employed in the restaurant sub-sector.

From Jan 1 to Feb 20, the Immigration Department has conducted 2,182 enforcement operations and arrested 148 employers and 7,747 illegal immigrants, he said.

“About 244 employers have been prosecuted between Jan 1, this year and Dec 31, 2018. In addition, 316 employers were imposed compound fines.

“The Labour Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) has also issued 4,677 notices to 4,677 employers who failed to comply with the Employment Act 1955,” he said. — Bernama