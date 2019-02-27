Anwar: Take stern action against those who insult Islam and Prophet Muhammad

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the crowd in Kampung Baru Semenyih February 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for stern action be taken against anyone who insults Islam or Prophet Muhammad.

He said people were free to express their views on religious aspects, but insulting a religion was totally unacceptable.

“We need to differentiate between the right and freedom to criticise or question on some religious aspects but insulting the religion (Islam) and Prophet (Muhammad) is a stupid and wicked thing to do, and of no benefit to the country.

“If there are people who think this (insulting religion) means freedom (of expression) and a liberal attitude, they are misguided,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the presentation of the Utusan Group Literary Awards 2017, here, today.

Anwar, however, reminded not to view insults against a religion as that representing the opinions of any particular community.

He said currently, the government was focusing on economic development and improving people’s lives, as such, it did not wish to be deviated by the views of such individuals.

“Therefore, the authorities need to take fast and stern action to avoid a recurrence of such irresponsible action as intolerance could have negative effects,” said Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson.

On the Semenyih state seat by-election, Anwar said so far, public reception to Pakatan Harapan had been encouraging.

On preparing for the Rantau state seat by-election, he said a discussion would be held today to share views on the list of candidates, the election machinery and strategies.

Anwar said he was not sure of the number of names but confirmed that Rembau PKR division deputy chief, Dr S. Streram was on the list. — Bernama