Businessman pleads not guilty to forging documents to obtain RM1.3m bank loan

TAIPING, Feb 26 — A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to using forged documents to obtain an RM1.3-million bank loan 16 years ago.

Azmi Ismail, 53, also known as Azmi Juta, claimed trial after the charge was read out to him by an interpreter before Judge Che Noralashiken Abd Razak.

He is accused of having used forged documents pertaining to collateral to apply to a bank for a loan through a law firm at 2.35pm on February 19, 2003.

The offence is punishable with a jail term that may extend to 20 years and a fine, or both, upon conviction.

DPP Mohd Azrul Faidz applied for a bail of RM100,000, saying that the amount in question was high, while Azmi’s counsel P. Ravee asked for a bail of RM20,000.

The court allowed bail of RM30,000 in two sureties and ordered Azmi to report to the Taiping police station once a month from March until settlement of the case and to surrender his passport to the court. — Bernama