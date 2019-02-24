Fish reared on pork-based feed in Penang isolated case, says Fisheries Dept

A fishmonger returns change to a customer at a market in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2013. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — The recent expose by the Penang Consumer Association (CAP) that pork-based feed was given to farm fish was that of an isolated case, the Department of Fisheries (DoF) said yesterday.

According to the department, it has been regularly conducting halal checks on fish and related products such as fish food and flour since 2010 to trace the presence of porcine DNA.

A total of 846 samples were taken between 2016 and 2018, and only 4.9 per cent was found to contain porcine DNA.

“To curb the problem, immediate action was taken against the fish food supplier, where the main ingredient (protein) was switched to that of a halal source,” it said.

The department said that Labelling Regulations under the Animal Food Act 2009 also clearly required manufacturers to label the ingredients in their products, and it was an offence to falsify this information.

“To date, 390 fish breeders have been certified under the Aquaculture Agricultural Certification Scheme (myGAP-Aquaculture) while 17 fish food factories and 12 fish food storage centres have been certified under the Fish Quality Certification scheme,” it added. — Bernama