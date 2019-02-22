Perak DAP denies foreign funding claims

Perak State Executive Councillor Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to the press at the State Secretariat building, Ipoh February 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 22 — Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari today denied PAS Youth’s allegations that his party received funding from foreign sources.

“We don’t depend on foreign sources. The public knows about our funding and sources. We are transparent and we have nothing to hide.

“The issue has been played up by PAS in an attempt to divert the public’s attention from the recent media report on the party, which claims that it received funds from Umno to pay its candidates’ election deposits in the May 9 polls last year,” he told reporters at the state secretariat building here.

Last week, PAS Youth lodged police reports nationwide claiming that DAP received funds from foreign sources, allegedly with an agenda to undermine the sovereignty of the country.

The report was made against DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng for allegedly taking bribes amounting to RM300 million from Israeli sources and also against the party for allegedly receiving funds from the Open Society Foundation founded by US financier George Soros.

Aziz also hoped the authorities will expedite investigations on the report made by the Islamic party.

“I welcome the police reports and urge the authorities to expedite the investigation. Hope they can come up with a conclusion as this issue has been prolonged,” he said.