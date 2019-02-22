Instagram account parodying apostasy banned here

The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The operator of the “melayumurtad” Instagram account, parodying apostasy reported today that it is no longer possible to access the account from Malaysia.

The person took to Twitter to complain that the account was locked out and Instagram had sent an email saying the move was a result of action taken by the Malaysian authorities.

“Because of an order from the government, court, or other authority, access to your account has been restricted in the region,” read Instagram’s email.

In Malaysia, apostasy is illegal under the states’ Shariah laws. While it is technically possible to leave the religion under a limited handful of circumstances, such attempts are typically unsuccessful.

It is unclear from the email which specific authority or agency sought the restriction but the Internet is locally regulated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Malay Mail is contacting the Communications and Multimedia Ministry for comment.

Instagram is owned by Facebook that is known to moderate aggressively on topics related to race, religion, and sexuality.