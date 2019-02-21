PAS man accuses Anwar and Guan Eng of plot, then demands they prove otherwise

Mohd Khairuddin claimed that PH wants to remove Dr Mahathir as they only intended for him to help them win the general election. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A PAS lawmaker insisted today Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Guan Eng are conspiring to oust the prime minister but provided no evidence, instead claiming it was their duty to prove the absence of such a plot.

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali claimed such rumours had been around since last year.

It is unclear how he expects either Pakatan Harapan leader to prove that the unsubstantiated plot does not exist.

“Between then and now I wouldn’t be surprised that a few leaders within PH have more differences with the prime minister. See such issues like ICERD, the UEC and local council elections.

“Before these issues, Dr Mahathir didn’t have much choice but to agree with the controversial appointments in the judicial system as a result from pressure from his PH allies. At the time, the government was newly formed and he needed to gather more support,” he said in a statement here.

He purported that PH wanted to remove Dr Mahathir as they only intended for him to help them win the general election.

Khairuddin went on to insist Anwar and Lim’s denials — actions which he is demanding here — was more evidence that they were involved in such a plot, questioning why they, as party leaders, had responded when they were not specifically implicated.

“Their behaviour shows that they see PAS’ support to Dr Mahathir as a big threat because it would jeopardise their efforts at a vote of no-confidence now,” he said.

Last Sunday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan alleged that two PH parties were planning to move a vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir. He provided no evidence to support this.

He then pledged the support his party’s lawmakers to Dr Mahathir in the event of such a vote.

Today, Dr Mahathir appeared to dismiss the public show of support, saying he will “wait and see-lah” if PAS will follow through should the vote materialise.

Anwar previously suggested that PAS concocted the rumour in order to distract from the scrutiny it was under after president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang abandoned his defamation suit against Sarawak Report for claiming his party’s leaders took RM90 million from Umno.