DAP’s Bangi MP says Kampar colleague’s MACC report is own initiative

Ong said DAP's central executive committee will discuss the matter on March 7. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Feb 21 — DAP’s Ong Kian Ming said the party did not endorse Kampar MP Thomas Su’s report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over Perak’s award of 400-hectare land concession to a private company.

“As far as DAP is concerned, there is no mechanism whereby any of our leader or member who wants to lodge a report at MACC has got to go through the party’s CEC (central executive committee).

“This is an action undertaken by Su himself. We are aware that he had made the report, but it was not sanctioned by CEC,” he told reporters after attending ‘Government’s Role In Paving The Way For Industry 4WRD’ conference at Casuarina Meru Hotel here.

However, he said the CEC will discuss the matter on March 7.

On February 11, Su reported the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government for awarding the concession to a five-month-old company with a paid-up capital of RM2 and formed after the 14th general election.

In response, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he will fully cooperate with any investigation.

When asked if Su’s action violated the spirit of PH, Ong said the former likely had his reasons, adding that transparency should be paramount for PH.