Perak DAP chief insists MAPS should be privatised

A view of the entrance of Movie Animation Park Studios theme park in Ipoh. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Feb 20 ― Nga Kor Ming said the state government should sell the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) to avoid incurring further losses from the theme park it is trying to salvage.

The Perak DAP chief said businesses should be left to the private sector.

“I am also of the view that the best option is for the state government to lease the land to the private sector so it can reap in steady revenue with no risk involved while the property may appreciate in years to come,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Yesterday, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced free admission to MAPS effective March 1, with visitors only charged for rides they take.

Nga pointed out that the MAPs built by Barisan Nasional previously already lost RM474 million due to poor management.

However, Nga said the state government should get two years time to try and steer MAPS to profitability.

“If they are confident they are able to turn it around, then they should be given chance to prove themselves within two years, failing which an option to let it go shall be given due consideration,” he said.