20pc discount for KTM rides starting April

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — In efforts to reduce the cost of living, the Transport Ministry announced a 20 per cent discount on all Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) rides beginning April 1 this year.

The discounts are across the board and for all KTM rides, while those who opt for cashless transactions will benefit from the existing 20 per cent discount and get an additional 20 per cent discount starting April.

“Cost of transport has been identified as the third highest expenditure incurred in Malaysia and we want to help reduce this cost,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke during a press conference at Putrajaya.

“This 20 per cent is for Malaysians and is on top of the 20 per cent discount already on offer for cashless sales. For example those using MyKad and TouchNGo will get up to 40 per cent discount starting April 1.”

Loke said the idea for the discount on KTM rides came about after citizens asked for them following the successful Rapid My100 and My50 unlimited pass sales last year.

The My100 pass offers 30 days’ unlimited rides on Light Railway Transit (LRT), MRT, KL Monorail, BUS, BRT Sunway lines, while the My50 pass is for 30 days and only for use on Rapid KL buses and MRT feeder buses, excluding the BRT.

Loke said the government has already studied the financial implications of the discount, but is working on economies of scale, where decreasing prices will hopefully lead to more passengers and more revenue.

“This KTM discount initiative has financial implications of a loss of up to RM43 million in profits which will be borne by the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC),” Loke said.

“We hope to make up for the losses with more volume of passengers. It’s the economies of scale where we reduce prices in hopes of increasing volume.

“That way we’re hoping to increase public transport use and with that our subsidy will be less.”

Loke also explained that in the past the frequency of the trains was every forty minutes, much to the public’s chagrin. He said his ministry is not just working to increase train frequency, but also mooting creating an app to act as a journey planner for the public.

“With the app you will have the timetable for the trains and will know when it’s coming,” explained Loke.

“We’re aiming to have around 120,000 to 130,000 passengers — an increase of 20 per cent — in train usage. For now the app idea is in the works.”