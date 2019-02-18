Gobind says looking into RTM coverage, SOP over sabotage claim

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks at the launch of Malaysia’s first large-scale Terragraph trial in George Town February 18, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 18 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has asked RTM to submit a report after an aide to another minister accused the national broadcaster of “sabotaging the government”.

He said the issue was raised last night and he had only looked into it this morning.

“I have asked RTM to give me a report on this and once I have the report, I will do what’s necessary,” he told reporters when asked about the allegation after launching the first Terragraph Asian pilot project here.

The Puchong MP said he had asked RTM to list its standard operating procedures (SOP) in relation to requests for the station to cover an event.

“I will need to look at the terms of coverage, what were the SOPs before I can comment further on this,” he said.

Last night, Lim Swee Kuan, who is the aide to Anthony Loke, issued a statement questioning RTM for not giving ‘live’ coverage to the transport minister’s speech during the national Chinese New Year Open House event in Seremban.

Lim suggested a possibility of sabotage by the state-owned broadcaster against the federal government.

According to the aide, RTM also did not report any part of the speech by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“Not a word by Aminuddin and Loke were televised, is this a form of sabotage?” Lim asked.

He demanded that action be taken against the station and that a letter of complaint will be sent to Gobind over this issue.