Amanah Youth lodges report against Nik Abduh, alleging CIA ties

Allegations have surfaced linking Nik Abduh with CIA. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Parti Amanah Negara’s Youth wing has lodged a police report against Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, alleging that he has close ties with the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia cited Amanah Youth Chief Mohd Sany Hamzan as saying the report was lodged at around 1.30 pm.

It was reported that he said a recording clearly shows the MP confessing to having close ties with the US based intelligence agency.

“So the authorities must investigate the entire recording and find out why Nik Abduh has close ties with a CIA agent,” he reportedly told a press conference today.

Earlier, Amanah deputy Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin and a few others lodged the report at the Dang Wangi police station and left at around 3pm.

The recording, which is also linked to the alleged transfer of funds from Umno to PAS, was released by whistle blower site, Sarawak Report.