Cap picture doesn’t prove you’re a graduate, Najib told

A screen capture of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's facebook page showing a picture from 2004 when he received the honorary degree from Nottingham University.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak must provide his Nottingham University examination transcripts to dispel doubts he gained the degree without sitting for all his tests, said DAP’s Chong Zhemin.

The Keranji representative said the former prime minister convinced nobody by offering to post his honorary degree from the local campus of the same university or by using a photograph of him in the cap and gown on Facebook.

“Let me remind Najib that he needs to produce his Exam Transcript and Degree Certificate in 1974 and not the Honorary Degree he received from Nottingham University in 2004,” Chong said in a statement today.

He said this was vital as previous attempts to authenticate his degree was denied by the university, which said it could only release such details to third parties with the degree holder’s approval.

While Najib said he has asked Nottingham for a duplicate copy of his certificate, Chong said it was the examination transcripts that were crucial to prove the former PM had sat for his final year examinations in 1974.

Chong also asked why Najib did not post photographs of his 1974 graduation instead of the picture from 2004 when he received the honorary degree.

“Doesn’t Najib have any graduation or convocation photo taken when he graduated in 1974?

“I am prepared to give him the benefit of doubt and wait for a week for him to upload his copy of Exam Transcript and Degree Certificate. But it has to be the one he obtained in 1974, not 2004.”

Chong previously challenged MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to authenticate Najib’s degree as part of the latter’s investigations into Pakatan Harapan leader’s academic qualifications.

The controversy over dubious degrees erupted after Deputy Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya clarified that his “Cambridge” degree came from an unaccredited web-based US university rather than the University of Cambridge in the UK.