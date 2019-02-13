Almost half of criminal cases reported in Penang in January solved, say police

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said the success was made possible by the high level of commitment of the state police personnel and the increased public awareness on their roles and functions in combating crimes. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 13 — The Penang Criminal Investigation Department has succeeded in solving almost half or 203 out of 436 criminal cases reported in the state last month.

Penang police chief Datuk T Narenasagaran said the number of cases solved made up 46.6 per cent of the total number of cases reported, which also surpassed the 45 per cent target for their Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for solving crimes.

“Although the number of criminal cases reported in January showed a slight increase or merely by five cases from 431 cases reported last December, the case-solving percentage has indeed shown a positive improvement to kick start the new year.”

He said this to reporters after attending the Penang Police Contingent monthly assembly at its headquarters here today.

Narenasagaran said the success was made possible by the high level of commitment of the state police personnel and the increased public awareness on their roles and functions in combating crimes.

Meanwhile, Narenasagaran in his speech also stressed that stern action would be taken against officers and policemen involved in any activity that could tarnish the reputation and integrity of their departments.

So far, he said 13 police officers and personnel had been suspended for such a reason, while 20 others were interdicted.

“Throughout January alone, 10 disciplinary investigation papers were opened against 16 lower-ranking policemen allegedly involved in extortion and drugs,” he said.

At the assembly, Narenasagaran also graced the conferment of rank to six senior police officers who were promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The assembly was the first for Narenasagaran after being appointed Penang Police chief in place of Datuk Seri A Thaiveegan who went into retirement last month. — Bernama