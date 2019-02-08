RM114 for three cendol? Thanks for the promo, seller tells detractors

A picture of the RM114 bill that has been widely shared on social media.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A cendol seller in Melaka has cheekily “thanked” those who tried to complain about being billed RM114 for three cendol served with Musang King durians, claiming it has inadvertently promoted his store.

In a report by Sinar Harian, Muhammad Ariff Qayyum Mohd Zambri of Raja Cendol Taming Sari said the price should not come as a surprise because the store’s cendol with durian sells for RM17 to RM38 a bowl.

“Our regular customers who know durian prices will not dispute our charges because they understand,” he told the Malay daily.

“Our cendol prices are based on the type of durians provided: Musang King, Udang Merah, D24 and D101. Furthermore, the durian in each serving of cendol weighs between 120g and 150g to ensure customer satisfaction.”

He also insisted that the store clearly advertises its prices both inside and outside its premises.

Melaka’s division of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs also seemed to agree with him.

Its director Jaiya Abu explained that his party did receive a complaint over the RM114 price, but officials sent to investigate the store conceded that it did not break any rule.

“To me, there is no issue. Even the trader in question has stated the price for each cendol and it is up to customers to choose the cendol that they can afford.

“Furthermore, we were informed that the prices have been in place since 2017,” he reportedly said.