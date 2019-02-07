PLUS reports slow traffic on several major highways as at noon

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, traffic from the north is moving slowly from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza to the city centre and from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar. — File picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Traffic flow on several major highways is reported to be slow moving as at 12 noon today.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, traffic from the north is moving slowly from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza to the city centre and from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar.

“Traffic flow is also slow from Ipoh Selatan to Simpang Pulai and from Sungkai to Slim River.

“Meanwhile, in the south, heavy traffic is reported at the Sultan Iskandar Building heading towards Malaysia from Singapore. Traffic flow is slow due to the high traffic volume,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 was reportedly smooth in both directions.

“Traffic is only reported to be slow moving from the MRR2 to the Gombak Toll Plaza and from Gombak at KM 34 to Genting Sempah,” he said.

The public can access traffic updates through toll-free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. ― Bernama