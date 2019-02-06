Sorry for ‘babi’ post but you can’t give ‘empty promises’, Hausboom boss tells minister

Hausboom founder Azri Zahier Azmi has apologised after initially accusing Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pic) of not living up to his promise to promote the soft drink. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Founder of local beverage Hausboom, Azri Zahier Azmi has now apologised to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, hours after first attacking him in a Facebook post.

Azri has also removed the said post in question and replaced it with an apology, after initially accusing the youth and sports minister of not living up to his promise to promote the soft drink.

While apologising for his choice of words towards Syed Saddiq, where he used the word babi, or pig, Azri had still defended his stance and said the disappointment came over the unfulfilled promises and hope that was given to not only him, but many others.

“I admit that I was wrong for using course language. As Chef Wan said, possessed by the devil,” he said in reference to an incident when celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail had threatened to slap former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“But I managed to send him and his political team a very clear message — entrepreneurs are not a group of people that you can give empty promises and not fulfill it, and social media is the best channel to get response from politicians,” he wrote.

MORE TO COME