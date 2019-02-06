Education Ministry confirms Malaysian students not affected by floods in Australia

A woman stands in flooded waters in Hermit Park, Townsville in Queensland, Australia February 3, 2019. — Picture by AAP Image/Andrew Rankin via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Ministry of Education has confirmed that no Malaysian students are affected by the devastating floods in northern Queensland, Australia.

Its minister, Maszlee Malik, said a report received from Education Malaysia Australia last night showed that all Malaysian students in the Townsville area in Queensland were safe.

“Education Malaysia Australia, MOE will continue to communicate with Malaysian students and provide all necessary support.

“I also pray for the safety and well-being of all students and Malaysians there,” he said in a statement last night.

He also thanked Wisma Putra for the support given to Malaysian students in flood-prone areas.

Wisma Putra in a statement earlier said the areas affected by the floods were at ‘high-risk’ as the heavy rainfall was expected to continue over the next few days.

The “once in a century” flood situation has been attributed to abnormal rainfall during the monsoon season, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. — Bernama