Malaysians saved Malaysia but job is not done, says Kit Siang

Lim Kit Siang urged Malaysians to take note of developments since the new year to consider how much more effort is needed to prevent Malaysia from backsliding. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The unlikely 14th general election result was due to Malaysians’ courage and desire for change, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

However, the Iskandar Puteri MP said the burden on Malaysians to make up for the failure of all branches of the government — including lawmakers — to prevent the country from becoming a purported “kleptocracy” was still not over.

“Malaysia was saved from becoming a global kleptocracy and a failed state by ordinary Malaysians and its behoves all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, to ponder as to how they can ensure that Malaysia does not return to the infamy and ignominy of a global kleptocracy,” he said in a Chinese New Year message today.

Lim urged Malaysians to take note of developments since the new year to consider how much more effort is needed to prevent Malaysia from backsliding.

These include the Securities Commission’s punishment of accountancy firm Deloitte over its previous 1MDB audit, the expansion of the investigation into fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, and the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP).