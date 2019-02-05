Four Malaysians shortlisted for prestigious international photography award

Michael Chee Yuen Chuan’s image titled ‘Have you been to a Chinese Opera?’ is a shot of the opera performers at Cheok Beh Kieng Temple in Kuala Lumpur applying makeup backstage. — Pictures courtesy of Sony World Photography Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The World Photography Organisation has shortlisted four Malaysians for their outstanding work for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards, one of the world’s most acclaimed international photography competitions.

The four were picked from a record 326,997 entrants from 195 countries and are competing for the top prize which include the latest Sony camera equipment, flights to the London Awards ceremony, and US$5000 (RM20,435).

Michael Chee Yuen Chuan from Puchong, Selangor and Eng Chun Tong from Kuala Lumpur were nominated in the Culture category. Michael’s image titled Have you been to a Chinese Opera? is a shot of the opera performers at Cheok Beh Kieng Temple in Kuala Lumpur applying makeup backstage, while Eng’s image titled Synergy of Humanity illustrates the daily working lives of a minority tribe in Yunnan, China.

Eng Chun Tong’s image titled ‘Synergy of Humanity’.

Roslan Nasir from Kluang, Johor is vying for top spot in the Landscape category. Roslan shot a sunrise image of Mount Bromo at 4am and titled it Mount Bromo, East Java, Indonesia.

Laily Hassan, a medical doctor from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, with a passion for photography, has been shortlisted in the Travel category for a picture of her friends having a picnic in front of a rock formation at the Kaluts desert in Iran.

“During summer the temperatures here can reach up to 70 degrees celsius so it is considered the hottest in the world,” said Laily about her photograph in a statement from Sony.

“In other seasons this desert remains as one of the most popular tourist spots, especially for those who want to experience desert life and to view the amazing rock formations”.

The Sony World Photography Awards has four competitions — the professional category which recognises outstanding bodies of work, the Open category is for the best single images, Youth category for best single images from photographers aged 12-19 and Student category for photography students worldwide.

All Malaysians are competing in the Open category and their photographs will be shown at the 2019 Sony Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London before embarking on a global tour. Their pictures will also be published in the annual Awards book.

“Judging single images is never easy,” said Rebecca McClelland who chaired this year’s judging panel for the Youth and Open categories.

“It is important to give equal appreciation regardless of genre to allow the fairest outcome. The judging is hosted blind to prevent nepotism or bias, which is extremely important.

“I was astonished with the diversity of work that was entered into the Open and Youth competitions. I look forward to seeing these striking contemporary images on display at this year’s exhibition,” she added.

Last year Mohd Samsul Mohd Sain, a freelance photographer from Kuala Lumpur, won the top prize in the Professional Current Affairs & News category for a series of pictures on the Rohingya crisis.