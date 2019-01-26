Indie candidate Wong: Win or lose, I'll continue to serve the people

Independent candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election, Wong Seng Yee, casts his vote at the polling station at SJK (C) Bertam Valley January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 26 — Independent candidate Wong Seng Yee today said that he is willing to work with any of the winning candidates for the betterment of the constituency and its people, if he loses the by-election.

“If I lose, I’m willing to cooperate with any of the winners in developing Cameron Highlands.

“If not, I will continue my service for the people here. I will use social media and non-governmental organisations, which I’m involved to help the people,” he told reporters after casting his vote at the SJK (C) Bertam Valley polling station.

Wong said if he wins the by-election, he will try to materialise all the ideas he has for the Cameron Highlands residents.

He said that he was surprised and overwhelmed by the exposure he got among voters, especially in the Jelai constituency, which are mostly Malays.

“I have received a good response from the voters here and even the voters in the Jelai constituency knows the man with the farmer hat.

“They are also concerned about the new technology in farming, which I shared in my campaigns. I’m happy that my messages and ideas had reached them. I’m hoping to start the projects soon,” said Wong.

Wong, who is a also farmer and activist, arrived sharp at 8am today at the polling to cast his vote.

“I’m very happy to perform my duty as a voter. In this two weeks of campaigning I have sent my message to the voters. But I could not cover all the places with my limited machinery.

“I have learned a lot throughout this campaign period and also know a lot of problems faced by the people here. Mainly the issues of land, rights of the Orang Asli and farmers issues,” said Wong.

Another independent candidate Sallehudin Ab Talib is expected to cast his ballot at the SK LKTP Sungai Koyan, while Barisan Nasional candidate Ramli Mohd Noor and Pakatan Harapan candidate M. Manogaran did not vote here.

Wong has been involved in various non-governmental organisations such as the Cameron Highlands Agriculture Association, Regional Environmental Awareness Cameron Highlands and Cameron Highlands Flower Growers Association.

He also holds a master’s degree in Agricultural Science from University of Nebraska-Lincoln.