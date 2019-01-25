Malaysia Airlines inflight magazine to drop the word 'pork' from future issues

The move to disallow the word came about after a social media post, claiming that a photograph of pork was used in an article, went viral. ― Picture via Facebook/GoingPlacesMagazine

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 ― The word 'pork' will no longer appear in Malaysia Airlines inflight magazine, Going Places.

It is learnt that the move to disallow the word from being used came about after a social media post went viral.

The post claimed that a photograph of pork was used in an article.

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has since apologised, but clarified that the said image was actually of beef and squid.

It is learnt that the previous guideline was that photographs of pork could not be used.

However, the word “pork” is still permitted.

The recent move may now see future articles bearing the words "non-halal" with no mention of any pork dishes although they are on a restaurant's menu.

It was previously reported that MAB said it did not mean to offend anyone with the promotion of a restaurant featuring pork on its menu, adding that it was an international airlines carrying passengers of all backgrounds.

“In the promotional article in the January edition of Going Places, it featured a restaurant providing a variety of food on the menu.

“The image featured slices of Wagyu beef and squid. Just like any lifestyle magazines, the review of the restaurant was meant to promote the eatery to passengers all over the world,” the airline was quoted saying by Malay-language portal Sinar Harian.

MAB also said that Malaysia is a multicultural country and that it did not intend to offend any party.