SRC International case: Hearing of Najib's appeals set for two days in February

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The Court of Appeal has set two days beginning February 7 to hear three appeals by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak involving interlocutory matters in connection with his criminal charges over funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Court of Appeal registrar Datuk Norsharidah Awang set February 7 and 8 to hear the appeals during a case management proceeding on the matter which was held in chambers today.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan, who appeared for the prosecution, told reporters that the hearing of the appeals would be held at 2.30pm.

The three appeals were related to Najib’s application for a gag order to prohibit the media from discussing merits of his criminal cases, his application for discovery of documents and statements and over his challenge on the appointment of lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah as lead prosecutor in his criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering cases.

Muhammad Izzat Fauzan said the grounds of judgment and records of appeal for the appeals relating to discovery of documents and on Sulaiman’s appointment as lead prosecutor was ready.

On October 31, last year, parties in the appeal received the grounds of judgment relating to the gag order.

Najib, 65, is facing seven criminal charges over funds belonging to SRC International totalling RM42 million, namely three criminal breach of trust charges, one charge of abuse of power and three charges of money laundering.

The court had set February 12 for trial of the case.

On August 10 last year, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali dismissed Najib’s application for a gag order after finding his application to be unsustainable.

On December 19 last year, the High Court dismissed Najib’s application to obtain a copy of the appointment letter that authorised Sulaiman to lead the prosecution in the SRC International case.

Deputy public prosecutor Budiman Lufti Mohamed also appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Syahirah Hanapiah and Farhan Read represented Najib. — Bernama