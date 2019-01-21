Authorities locate car that fell off Penang Bridge (VIDEO)

SAR teams found the car near pillar number 34 under the bridge. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — A sports utility vehicle that plunged into the sea yesterday morning after it was hit by a car was found underneath the bridge this afternoon.

Search and rescue (SAR) teams found the vehicle in the water next to pillar 34 at KM4 of the Penang Bridge.

Seberang Prai Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid said the vehicle was found at a depth of about 15m.

Divers also discovered the body of 20-year-old driver, Moey Yun Peng, trapped inside the car.

“Divers have found the car and efforts to recover it are now underway,” he said.

SAR coordinator First Admiral Maritime Rozali Mohd Said said a crane will be employed to lift the vehicle out of the sea.