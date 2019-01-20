Najib: Why should I entertain Chef Wan?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak mingles with motorcycle enthusiasts at the Podium in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he will not respond to celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail’s remarks or threat to slap the former prime minister.

Redzuawan, better known as Chef Wan had said he wanted to slap Najib for claiming that Felda saw its “golden age” under the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

“Chef Wan? Why should I entertain him?” Najib told reporters after a casual meeting session with motorcycle enthusiasts at the Podium, here, today.

He also dismissed claims that the previous Barisan Nasional government had bribed Felda settlers when it was in power.

“That was not bribery. We were helping the Felda settlers because they were living in dire conditions.

“When it came to the Felda settlers, we did not differentiate based on which party they supported. They all benefitted the same. If there is no difference, then that is not bribery,” Najib said.

