Dr M arrives in Vienna for three-day working visit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the launch of Astana City Group’s new Liquefied Petroleum Gas Composite Cylinder at the Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

VIENNA, Jan 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Vienna today to attend two anti-graft events namely the 10th Annual General Conference and General Meeting of Anti Corruption Authorities (IAACA) and lecture at International Anti Corruption Academy (IACA).

The Malaysian prime minister, who is making a three-day working visit to Austria, touched down at the Vienna International Airport at about 4.15pm pm local time (11.15pm in Malaysia).

Dr Mahathir is accompanied on the trip by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Others on hand to welcome the Malaysian couple were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya as well as the country’s ambassador to Austria and Datuk Ganeson Sivagurunathan.

The highlight of Dr Mahathir’s visit is delivering a keynote address for IAACA conference themed ‘15 years of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, Accomplishments and Prospects’ at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) on Tuesday.

In addition, the 93-year-old prime minister is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at IACA themed ‘Fighting Corruption in Malaysia: Achievements, Challenges and Perspectives’ tomorrow.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to meet Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Sebastian Kurz at the Federal Chancellery and Federal President of the Republic of Austria Dr Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg Palace, meeting the Austrian Business Community and dialogue with the Malaysian diaspora.

This will be the first appearance of the Malaysian prime minister at both events. Dr Mahathir last visited Austria in 1985 during his tenure as the fourth prime minister. — Bernama