Portal by ex-Utusan reporters raises questions on TV AlHijrah's board appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 ― A fledgling portal set up by former Utusan Malaysia journalists today raised questions over the alleged delay in appointments of board members for government-owned Islamic broadcasting station TV AlHijrah.

The portal BebasNews.my said it contacted TV AlHijrah's chairman Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub, who is also managing director of publishing group Kumpulan Karangkraf, for comment.

It said Hussamuddin merely said “I agreed to be that station's chairman with two conditions, that is without taking any allowances and given the freedom to carry out duties.

“Sorry, the rest I don't know...” he was quoted saying by BebasNews.my.

Malay Mail has contacted minister in the prime minister's department Datuk Mujahid Yusof for clarification over BebasNews.my's claims of delays in the appointment of TV AlHijrah's board of directors.

According to BebasNews.my, Mujahid whose portfolio is religion oversees TV AlHijrah.