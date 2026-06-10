KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysian-American MasterChef contestant Jaime Tan has apologised after drawing criticism from viewers for pronouncing roti canai as “roti kanai” during a recent episode of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet.

In a video posted on social media, Tan addressed the controversy, which emerged after she prepared roti canai served with Malaysian curry, coconut rice and a cucumber-pineapple salad during a challenge on the cooking competition.

Despite the backlash over her pronunciation, Tan’s dish impressed celebrity chef and judge Gordon Ramsay, helping her secure the challenge win for Team Asia-Pacific.

“I’m addressing the roti canai scandal,” Tan said in the video.

“For context, I won last week’s MasterChef challenge, but a lot of people are mad at me for pronouncing roti canai wrong. It makes me sad to disappoint so many South-east Asians.”

She acknowledged the significance of the dish to many people and apologised for the mistake.

“I know how important it is to people, so I just wanted to say I’m sorry.

“It was not intentional at all. I do not mean to misrepresent a national dish on television.

“So I’m sorry, and it was a mistake.”

Tan said she now knows the correct pronunciation and explained that she was raised in the United States rather than Malaysia.

“I wasn’t raised in Malaysia. I’m Malaysian-American, and we do not have many Malaysians here.

“My dad is from Johor, and both my grandparents even had a kopitiam before they passed away.”

She added that her Malaysian heritage was an important part of her experience on the show.

“I feel strong roots to Malaysia, and feeling like I was carrying that or representing Malaysia on the show was just so meaningful to me.

“So of course I’m upset at myself.”

Tan ended the video with another apology and a light-hearted remark.

“Much love to Malaysia. And I’m sorry I butchered roti canai.

“And guys, I might not be able to say roti canai properly, but I can open a durian with my bare hands. And I think that’s pretty Malaysian.”