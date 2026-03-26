KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad has announced that the Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Komuter operations on the Batu Caves-Pulau Sebang-Batu Caves route have resumed fully following earlier disruptions caused by damage to overhead line equipment (ATA).

In a statement today, KTMB said repair works on the electrification system at KM 434.423 between Batang Benar and Labu stations were completed at 3.56 am today.

“Throughout the disruption period, proactive measures were taken to ensure passenger safety and welfare, including managing stranded commuters through the provision of intermediary buses and on-ground staff assistance,” the statement said.

KTMB confirmed that all affected ETS and KTM Komuter passengers have since safely reached their respective destinations.

The rail operator also reaffirmed its commitment to handling service disruptions swiftly through rapid recovery efforts and continuous operational monitoring to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

For the latest updates, the public is advised to follow KTMB’s official social media channels or contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama