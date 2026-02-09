GUA MUSANG, Feb 9 — Residents are coming together, hands busy with lanterns, plum blossoms, and live plants, to transform the 600-year-old Swee Nyet Keung Temple into a vibrant, festive space ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The temple’s decoration committee chair, Foo Mei Lin, said nearly RM10,000 was spent beautifying Kelantan’s oldest temple, with locals starting the work a month ago.

She said the funds came from local Chinese community collections and NGOs supporting the temple’s beautification.

“Each year, Swee Nyet Keung Temple attracts Buddhists celebrating the New Year, with decorations typically put up a month beforehand.

“The decorations use gold, red, yellow, and pink to symbolise prosperity, festivity, and blessings for the year ahead,” she told Bernama yesterday.

The 600-year-old Swee Nyet Keung Temple here is adorned with various lanterns and flowers to create a festive atmosphere ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations. — Bernama pic

Resident Chan Kim Lan, 64, said the decorations are still done daily by volunteers, with their close-knit community making task-sharing easy.

“Residents who work during the day come to the temple at night to complete their tasks,” she said.

Lai Boon Hiong, 51, said they are currently working on installing replicas as additional decorations for the temple.

“All the decorations must be new, so we’re replacing the old ones for the Year of the Horse and expect everything to be ready before the Chinese New Year,” he added. — Bernama