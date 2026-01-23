KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Malaysians can now buy a brand-new Tesla for the price of a Honda Civic. Tesla has finally introduced the Model 3 Standard RWD variant in Malaysia, which is essentially the “iPhone SE” of the Model 3 lineup.

Despite the significantly lower price tag, the Model 3 Standard RWD still offers class-leading efficiency, comprehensive safety features, and full access to the Tesla ecosystem including its app and Supercharging network. On top of that, it offers slightly more range that the current ‘Premium’ RWD model.

The best part is that the Tesla Model 3 Standard RWD for our region is better equipped than the one sold in the US, as it even retains Basic Autopilot with Auto Steer out of the box.

Tesla Model 3 Standard RWD Malaysia Pricing

The Tesla Model 3 Standard RWD is officially priced starting from RM147,600 before extra options. This makes it RM21,400 cheaper than the Model 3 ‘Premium’ RWD. With this variant introduction, the previous non-Performance Model 3 variants are now labeled as “Premium”.

The Standard RWD model has slightly more WLTP-rated range at 534km (Premium RWD: 520km) but its 0-100km/h acceleration time is slowly only slightly at 6.2 seconds (Premium RWD: 6.1 seconds). The top-speed remains unchanged at 201km/h.

Here’s the pricing for the current Model 3 Lineup in Malaysia:

Model 3 Standard RWD – RM147,600

Model 3 Premium RWD – RM169,000

Model 3 Premium Long Range RWD – RM185,000

Model 3 Premium Long Range AWD – RM199,000

Model 3 Performance AWD – RM229,000

According to Tesla Malaysia, you can own the Model 3 Standard RWD from as low as RM1,138 monthly.

This is based on a 30 per cent down payment financing arrangement on a 108 month tenure based on 1.99 per cent interest.

To keep the price lower, Tesla has made several cost cutting measures which include Vegan leather with textile inserts (without ventilation feature), manual adjustments for the steering wheel, no physical controls for the powered seats and there’s no sliding cover for the two front cup holders. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

What’s different with the Tesla Model 3 Standard RWD?

To keep the price lower, Tesla has made several cost cutting measures which include Vegan leather with textile inserts (without ventilation feature), manual adjustments for the steering wheel, no physical controls for the powered seats and there's no sliding cover for the two front cup holders.

The base-spec model also lacks ambient lighting, no acoustic glass, no FM Radio and there’s no secondary screen for rear occupants. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

However, there's still rear aircon vents which come with manual controls. Another difference is the suspension as it comes with passive shock absorbers instead of frequency dependent shock absorbers.

The Standard RWD only comes in a single Black interior option. For the exterior, Stealth Grey is included in the price. However, you can opt for Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black for extra cost.

The 18’’ Prismata Wheel option. — Picture courtesy of Tesla

When it comes to wheels, there’s only a single 18’’ Prismata Wheel option as shown above.

However, the good news is that Malaysian consumers can still enjoy the same ADAS features as the “premium” Model 3. Unlike what was offered in the US, Basic Autopilot which also includes Auto Steer is included as standard. On top of that, users can still get the flexibility to add the Enhanced Auto Pilot package which includes Autopark for RM16,000.

For the full Self-Driving capability, you can also add-on the option for RM32,000.

You can place your orders online on Tesla Malaysia’s website. — SoyaCincau