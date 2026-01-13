KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Rising misuse of unregulated creams and delays in treatment are driving more severe eczema cases in Malaysia, specialists warn.

Consultant Dermatologist Dr Ng Lim Chui of Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre said the prevalence of atopic eczema (AE) is rising, particularly among children, most of whom develop the condition before the age of five.

Surveys show the 12 month prevalence among Malaysian children rose from 9.5 per cent in 1994–1995 to 12.6 per cent in 2002–2003.

“We are seeing more patients who have been using over the counter steroid creams or traditional remedies for weeks or months without proper guidance. These products may temporarily relieve symptoms, but they often worsen the condition over time resulting in serious side effects, including skin thinning, stretch marks (striae) and fragile skin (bruises easily),” said Dr Ng.

He said persistent itching, dry or scaly patches, rashes in the elbow or knee creases, and eczema on infants’ cheeks should not be ignored.

“Parents need to seek medical attention promptly, especially if there are signs of infection such as pus discharge, swelling, redness, weepy skin or fever. Early intervention can prevent complications such as skin infection and skin thickening (skin lichenification),” he stated.

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory condition marked by itching, dryness, redness, scaly patches and recurring flare ups. While often dismissed as a simple rash, it can disrupt sleep, school performance and emotional well being, particularly in children.

Misconceptions remain widespread, with many believing eczema stems from poor hygiene, is contagious or can be cured quickly with simple creams.

Dr Ng said such beliefs contribute to delays in seeking proper treatment and often lead to inappropriate self care.

He noted that genetic, environmental and immunological factors contribute to eczema, with Malaysia’s hot climate, urbanisation, allergens and irritant personal care products worsening flare ups.

Treatment options now include phototherapy, systemic immunosuppressants, biologics and JAK inhibitors, but preventive care such as moisturising, gentle cleansers and avoiding wool clothing remains essential.

“Education and awareness are essential. Early detection, proper first line management, and timely referral to dermatologists can significantly improve outcomes. Parents and patients should understand that eczema is a chronic condition that requires consistent care, not quick fixes,” he concluded.