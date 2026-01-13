KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — As millions of Malaysians grapple with their New Year’s financial resolutions, digital wealth management platform Versa is highlighting a system-based approach to saving, arguing that automation is more effective than sheer willpower.

The call comes as data suggests most resolutions are abandoned early in the year.

“Quitter’s Day,” the second Friday of January, is often cited as the point where momentum stalls for over 80 per cent of people who set New Year’s goals.

According to Versa CEO and Founder Teoh Wei-Xiang, the primary reason financial resolutions fail is “decision fatigue.”

In a climate where 47 per cent of Malaysians report living pay cheque to pay cheque, the monthly conscious choice to save money often loses out to immediate spending temptations.

“We often treat financial health like a fitness goal; we think we need more discipline. But the most successful savers aren’t the most disciplined; they are the ones who have the best systems,” Teoh said.

“If you can automate your Netflix subscription, you can automate your wealth.”

To help users build these systems, Versa is promoting its Auto Debit feature, which allows users to set up automatic monthly cash-ins to their savings and investment accounts, effectively “paying themselves first.”

To incentivise this habit, the company has launched a “Money Booster” campaign.

Users who set up a minimum RM500 Auto Debit can unlock a promotional 10 per cent per annum booster rate on that specific auto-debit amount, rewarding them for their consistency.

Teoh said the goal is to help Malaysians overcome “Quitter’s Day” by making financial growth effortless and automated.

“We’re helping Malaysians build a resilient financial future on autopilot,” he added.

Versa, which was recently named to the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list, focuses on creating tools to solve common financial challenges faced by consumers.