JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 19 — Johor’s year-end celebrations are set to be more lively with the arrival of Picnic in the Air 2025, scheduled to take place at Senai International Airport on Dec 27 and 28.

Organised by Destination Odyssey Travel Solutions Sdn Bhd (DOTS Event) in collaboration with Senai International Airport, Tourism Johor, the Kulai District Office and the Kulai Municipal Council, the event promises a weekend of culinary creativity, family-friendly activities and community engagement in a unique open-air setting.

Selected grassy areas at the airport will be transformed into a cheerful picnic space where families, food lovers and travellers can enjoy a vibrant picnic experience against the backdrop of an international airport.

DOTS Event CEO Olivia Ooi said the festival is more than just a food event. “Holding it at Senai International Airport offers an extraordinary experience, bringing together people from various cultures through taste, stories and shared memories,” she said.

The two-day event will showcase Malaysia’s top cake makers, pastry chefs and food artisans through interactive activities including cake competitions and tasting sessions.

The first day, themed ‘All About Cake’ on Dec 27, will feature a cake-making competition across several categories including Classic, Modern and Specialty Cakes. Dessert lovers can join the Cake Lovers Sessions, a two-hour all-you-can-eat cake-tasting experience featuring creations from top bakers.

On the second day, Dec 28, the event will present ‘Kenduri Mangkuk Tingkat’, a programme celebrating Malaysia’s culinary heritage and paying tribute to the traditional tiffin carrier — a symbol of family and home-cooked meals.

Visitors can sample more than 30 iconic Johorean dishes, including Laksa Johor, Mee Rebus Johor, Mee Bandung Muar, Nasi Ambeng and Nasi Briyani Gam, alongside traditional kuih such as Kuih Dangai, Kuih Siput and Kole Kacang.

The festival will also feature an Interactive Tiffin Exhibition, highlighting Johorean families, demonstrations by local makers, and modern interpretations of the classic tiffin carrier, blending heritage, creativity and community values.

Tourism Johor Director Muhammad Nazrul bin Abd Rahim reaffirmed the state’s commitment to large-scale programmes that boost the local economy.

“With the support of Tourism Johor, Senai International Airport, the Kulai District Office, Kulai Municipal Council and our partners in the tourism, creative and culinary sectors, this festival welcomes the public to enjoy a fun-filled weekend with family and friends in Johor.

“Alongside this festival, there will also be a tourist arrival celebration at Senai International Airport, reflecting the State Government’s commitment to warmly welcoming visitors and strengthening collaboration with tourism stakeholders in line with Johor’s target of attracting 12 million tourists,” he said.