GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — A female olive ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) was released back into Penang waters Monday after undergoing a year-long rehabilitation following severe injuries to its front right flipper caused by entanglement in a drifting fishing net.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) said the 15-year-old turtle was rescued by local fishermen in the waters off Tanjung Tokong and handed over to the Pantai Kerachut Turtle Conservation Centre (PKPP) for treatment and recovery.

“The rehabilitation process was supported by PKPP staff, the Penang State Fisheries Department and FRI Rantau Abang, while the release was officiated by KPKM secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Jalil,” according to the statement Monday.

Meanwhile, Fisheries director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said the release marked the success of conservation efforts and the Fisheries Department’s continued commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the olive ridley turtle species in Malaysia.

He said that from 2021 to 2025, a total of 15,485 hatchlings had been successfully released.

“This conservation activity has also drawn visitor interest, with PKPP Pantai Kerachut receiving 36,353 visitors up to October 2025, comprising 24,392 domestic and 11,961 international visitors,” he said.

He added that PKPP had also carried out various educational briefings, public awareness programmes and volunteer activities from January to October. — Bernama