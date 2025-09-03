KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Planning to drop off or pick up someone at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) soon? A new Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS) with a timed grace period is set to be trialled at both terminals starting in September.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is VAMS and how does it work?

The VAMS is designed to reduce congestion at the departure and arrival kerbsides by managing how long vehicles can wait.

The system works through timed entry and exit points with barrier gates.

Each vehicle will be given a 10-minute grace period to complete drop-offs or pick-ups. The system will automatically track the duration of each vehicle’s stay.

When and where will the trial take place?

The trial period will run from Sept 1 until Nov 30, giving airport authorities time to fine-tune the system.

KLIA Terminal 1: Trial started Sept 1 at the departure (Level 5) and arrival (Level 3) kerbsides.

KLIA Terminal 2: Trial begins Sept 15 at its respective kerbsides.

Will there be penalties for overstaying?

No penalty fees will be charged during this trial period. Malaysia Airports has stated that the trial is primarily a “warning phase” to study traffic flow, driver behaviour, and to assess if the 10-minute grace period is sufficient.

The grace period may be adjusted based on the data collected before any penalty charges are introduced in the future.

What is the goal of this system?

The main aim is to cut congestion, improve safety, and create a smoother airport experience for everyone, especially with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching.

By encouraging quicker turnarounds in the drop-off and pick-up zones, KLIA hopes to reduce traffic jams and leave travellers with a better first and last impression of Malaysia.