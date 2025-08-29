KUALA LUMPUR, August 28 — Empowering and elevating Malaysian designers will be the main focus of Cyrus Chin as he takes on the presidency of the Malaysian Official Designers Association (MODA).

Chin, founder of Bravo Entertainment Sdn Bhd and long-time MODA collaborator, was elected as the association’s new president in December last year, succeeding prominent designer Gillian Hung, better known as Mama G.

He told Malay Mail that he is both excited and nervous about helming the association, but already has plans in motion to revive MODA to its former glory.

“MODA has always been about elevating and empowering local designers. With these new initiatives, I want to bring back the vibrancy of MODA’s earlier years,” he said.

One of his first moves was to extend the presidential term from one year to two, giving leaders more time to carry out their plans.

“Imagine you are trying to execute your plans, and suddenly you have been re-elected already. It seems kind of unfair in some sense,” he said.

Chin, who will continue as president until next year, noted that the timing is crucial with MODA set to mark its 35th anniversary in 2026.

He wants the milestone to serve as a springboard to reignite the association’s creative drive, especially after a slowdown in activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To this end, MODA has mapped out a series of events, with October expected to be its busiest month. Highlights include the Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MOTIONFEST 2025) from October 8 to 12, followed by a Lego Botanical Fashion Show in mid-October.